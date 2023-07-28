Live
Prof Ganesan Kannabiran takes charge as NAAC Director
Police seize 10 crore worth gold and arrests four
A major gold jewelry haul worth a staggering 5 crore rupees was seized by Chintamani Police in Chikkaballapur district, leading to the arrest of four individuals.
Chikkaballapura: A major gold jewelry haul worth a staggering 5 crore rupees was seized by Chintamani Police in Chikkaballapur district, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The suspects were transporting the valuable consignment without proper documentation,
The incident unfolded when PSI Nagendraprasad of Chintamani town Police Station was on routine patrol in NR layout. He came across a car with visible front-end damage and deemed it necessary to intercept the vehicle for inspection.
The occupants of the car were identified as Sankareshwar, Arun, Vikram, and Gopal Das, all hailing from Tamil Nadu. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered two bags containing ten plastic cans. To their astonishment, these containers held an impressive 10 kilograms and 30 grams of gold jewelry.
With suspicions escalating due to the lack of appropriate documentation for such a significant quantity of gold, the individuals were pressed for answers. However, their responses failed to satisfy the authorities, and it became apparent that the gold jewelry was being transported illicitly.
The Chintamani Police took all the four suspects into custody and subsequently registered a case against them. The seizure of the gold jewelry, valued at a whopping 5 crore rupees, further investigations are underway to determine the origin and intended destination of the seized gold, as well as to ascertain if any additional accomplices were involved in the suspicious transport.