Police warn over 100 reel stars for promoting cricket betting

Bengaluru: In the wake of the betting boom on IPL matches, the police have given a shock to reel stars who are promoting unauthorized betting apps on social media. They have warned over 100 people that legal action will have to be taken if they advertise about betting.

The betting business has also increased since the IPL started last month. Young people are involved in betting in cities and villages as well. Despite the police operation, betting is going on unabated.

A few days ago, the Andhra Pradesh Police registered a case against television actresses and actors who were promoting unauthorized betting apps and are investigating. Following this, the state police has taken legal action against those promoting betting.

Social media monitoring units in the respective districts, including Bengaluru, are keeping an eye on social media. The accounts of influencers with lakhs of followers have been checked and they are warning not to encourage illegal activities of influencers who promote online betting apps for money through reels.

Sources said that the police, who have listed more than 100 people, including Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Deepak Gowda, and Dachchu, who have the largest following on social media, have warned them not to promote unauthorized betting apps.

Many reality show contestants, some of whom have lakhs of followers through entertainment reels on Facebook and Instagram. In the wake of the IPL, it has been seen that unauthorized betting app companies are using social media stars to promote betting. They are making an agreement to pay this amount of money if a video/reels about the app is made and uploaded on social media. Police sources said that they have been warned not to promote betting in this regard.