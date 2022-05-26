Political Dodge Game: Modi Criticises Telangana C.M; KCR Reiterates For A National Change

New Delhi: After creating speculations on formation of an opposition alliance, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao resumed his nationwide tour and visited former India's Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda in Bengaluru. The Telangana leader, later, once again took a job at the current P.M saying there will be a change at the national level and "nobody can stop it".

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana, and stepped up his attack against KCR, who left for Bengaluru on the same day. P.M Modi, while addressing a massive gathering, said that the state of Telangana needs protection from people who encourage superstition, a deliberate jibe at KCR. P.M. Modi had come down to Hyderabad, Telangana on Thursday to participate in the 20th year celebration of the Indian School of Business.

Challenging KCR, without naming him, in his home state, P.M Modi said, "Due to political dynasties, the youth, talents of the country do not even get an opportunity to enter politics. Parivarwad crushes every dream of such youth and closes every door for them. Therefore, freedom from dynasties, freedom from family parties is also a resolution for the India of the 21st century."

This was a reference to the fact Telangana C. M's son KT Rama Rao is a legislator from Sircilla and holds the position of the cabinet minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. Meanwhile, TRS supremo's daughter Kavitha, at present, is serving as a Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad.

On one hand, KCR has dodged meeting Prime Minister Modi for the second time in the past few months, however, he warned the BJP and its leaders that imminent changes will occur at the national level. In February, KCR had missed the 'Statue of Equality' event, citing health reasons.

"There'll be a change at the national level and nobody can stop it. Tribals, farmers and the poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising and Rupee's value is falling," KCR said while briefing the media after meeting H.D Devegowda.

KCR, earlier last week, met Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of U.P Akhilesh Yadav and later met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here in the national capital. Shortly after meeting former JD(S) president HD Devegowda and his son and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, KCR remarked that while speeches are given "but we need change too."