Post angers Kannadigas; Reels Rani sacked

Post angers Kannadigas; Reels Rani sacked
Actions so rash and insensitive can lead to disastrous outcomes, in one such action as posting a reel on Instagram has cost a ‘reels rani’ Sugandha Sharma her job.

Bengaluru: Actions so rash and insensitive can lead to disastrous outcomes, in one such action as posting a reel on Instagram has cost a ‘reels rani’ Sugandha Sharma her job.

Sharma who hails from North Indian state had posted a reel stating that Bengaluru will be empty if the North Indians abandon it all the clubs and PGs in Koramangala will be vacant. Bengaluru belongs to everybody not anybody’s.

Following which the company she was working in spent no time in sacking her. The following day the pro Kannada activists headed by Roopesh Rajanna went to the company in search of her, but the company stated that it had already sacked her. The activists are now searching for the company that has hired her and stated that they will not rest till she leaves Bangalore.

