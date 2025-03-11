Postcard issued on Puneeth Rajkumar on his 50th birth anniversary

Bengaluru : India Post on Monday launched a set of five picture postcards of late Kannada legend Puneeth Rajkumar. “To celebrate the actor’s 50th birth anniversary, we collaborated with Appu’s Gandhadagudi Agarbathie to bring out picture postcards,” said S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, India Post, to PTI.

According to him, on March 17, Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, India Post will also issue a Special Cancellation.

“Collectors can get it from philatelic bureaus of Karnataka. They can also avail Special Cancellation on the five picture postcards on March 17,” added Kumar. Affectionately known as Appu by his fans, after his first lead role in the movie, ‘Appu’, Puneeth, one of the most popular actors in Kannada cinema, appeared as a lead in 32 films.

Youngest son of legendary actor and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth also was a popular child actor, who won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in ‘Bettada Hoovu’. On October 29, 2021, Puneeth died of a heart attack.