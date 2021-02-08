Pothole leads to death of medical student in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Potholes continue to give nightmares to Bengaluru commuters. A 19-year-old medicine student was killed on Saturday when she came under the wheels of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) truck at a bad stretch of the road in Hennur while she was going on her two-wheeler.

According to the police, the deceased was a first-year medical student and a resident of Lingarajapuram. She was returning home after attending classes when she was hit by the BBMP truck.

When she reached St Charles High School on Hennur Main Road, she had to negotiate a pothole-ridden stretch. At this time, the truck hit her scooter from behind her. She fell from the scooter and came under the wheels of the truck.

Following her death, a protest was held by angry local residents demanding action against the civic body and a case has been registered at Pulikeshi Nagar police station.

50-year-old truck driver Palani Muniswamy has been taken into custody, and booked for reckless driving. Police officials investigating the case said that the BBMP will also be charged in the case.