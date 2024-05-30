Prajwal files for anticipatory bail

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, on Wednesday approached a Bengaluru court seeking anticipatory bail. Revanna, who has been absconding since the sex tape scandal broke out last month, is expected to return to India from Germany on Friday.



The Special Court for People’s Representatives, where the bail plea was presented, issued a notice to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file objections.



The MP’s lawyer requested a hearing on Thursday, but the SIT sought time to file objections. Justice Santosh Gajanan Bhat has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 31.

The 36-year-old MP from Hassan left the country after the second phase of polling on April 26 after multiple explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced. Subsequently, cases were filed against Prajwal Revanna. On Monday, Prajwal Revanna released a video message saying he would be returning to India on May 31 and will join the probe before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).