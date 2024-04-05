Prajwal submits nomination; former MLA Pritam Gowda absent

Hassan: MP Prajwal Revanna, representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), formally initiated his electoral journey on Thursdat by filing his nomination papers for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Commencing his day with prayers at the Lakshminarasimha temple in Haradanahalli and the Ranganath temple in Mavinakere, Prajwal Revanna proceeded to the nomination venue in Hassan, where he submitted his papers promptly by 11 am. Accompanied by prominent political figures including BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, MLAs Cement Manju and HK Suresh, Legislative Council Vice President Pranesh, and former MLA HK Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna's nomination submission ceremony witnessed a significant turnout of supporters and well-wishers. District Election Officer C. Satyabhama officiated the nomination process.

The presence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda underscored the importance of Prajwal Revanna's candidacy, as he extended his support by signing as an indicator. Alongside Deve Gowda, former minister H.D. Revanna, MLC Suraj Revanna, and Bhavani Revanna, along with former CM D.V. Sadanangowda, lent their presence to the occasion, further bolstering the alliance's show of strength.

However, notable absentees from the ceremony included former MLA Pritam Gowda, whose absence raised eyebrows given the ongoing alliance dynamics.

Despite negotiation attempts, Pritam Gowda remained resolute in his decision, citing past grievances. B.Y. Vijayendra's presence at the nomination venue, in contrast to Pritam Gowda's absence, indicated the party's stance amidst the evolving political landscape. While Pritam Gowda's absence may have raised questions, BJP sources clarified that his absence was strategic, as he redirected his efforts towards campaigning in Chitradurga, underscoring his significance as a star campaigner for the party's candidates in other constituencies.