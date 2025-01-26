Pramoda Devi Wadiyar opposes govt decision

Mysuru: A dispute regarding the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) for the Bengaluru Palace Grounds has intensified as Mysuru erstwhile royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar expressed strong opposition to the Karnataka government’s decision. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday during which it was decided to issue an executive order to use the palace grounds for road widening projects in Bengaluru.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has voiced her concerns, stating: “If injustice is done to us, we will fight a legal battle without hesitation. My husband fought similar battles in the past, and we will continue that legacy.” She criticized the government’s move, asserting that the palace grounds remain under the ownership of the royal family, and any decision affecting it withoutdue process is unacceptable.

The cabinet decided against extending TDR benefits to the royal heirs, rejecting their claims for compensation. The controversy has led to a legal tussle between the royal family and the Siddaramaiah-led government. The decision was reportedly made to submit an affidavit on the matter to the Supreme Court.

The issue of Bengaluru Palace Grounds has been contentious for decades. In 1996, acquisition orders and stay orders were issued, which the royal family claims still hold legal validity. The government, however, contends that the stay does not apply and the grounds are essential for public projects like road widening.

The royal family, represented by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, maintains that they have rightful ownership over the land. She elaborated that the family, including late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and his siblings, are the legal owners of the property. The government has argued that the land is crucial for Bengaluru’s infrastructure development and has cited public interest as the primary reason for using the palace grounds. The TDR was proposed as compensation to the royal family, but disagreements over its valuation have prolonged the dispute.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has accused the government of undervaluing the TDR. She stated that the current valuation is approximately`3,000 crore, which far exceeds the initial estimates when the proposal was first made in 2014. “If TDR had been granted back then, the situation would have been different. Now, we will pursue this matter through legal means,” she said.

As the case heads to the Supreme Court, the legal battle between the Karnataka government and the Mysuru royal family is expected to escalate. The decision could have significant implications for Bengaluru’s urban development and the preservation of the historic palace grounds.