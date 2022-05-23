Preparations underway for PM Modi’s visit on Yoga Day

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) personnel have cleared the petty shops encroached upon the footpath oppositeBandipalya APMC yard on Mysuru- Nanjangud road on Monday. The MCC action followed by announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi s is scheduled to take part in International Day of Yoga in the city on June 21 next. While there is no official word yet with regardto the preparations, buzz is that the ground level works are on aspart of the high profile visit.



Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is keen on Mysuru Race Club grounds as the venue. Simha told media persons on Monday that Mysore Palace premises can only accommodate 15,000 people at a time, while race course has the capacity to accommodate 1.5 lakh people. Our choice is Race course grounds".

In view of Modi's visit, we will seek grants from the state government to repair roads in the city. District minister is also making his efforts for the grants. After returning from his foreign trip chief minister will conduct a detailed meeting in Mysuru regarding the preparations for the D-day, said Simha.

MCC has given its administrative approval for Gas Pipeline project.It has also initiated to spend Rs 10 crore for necessary works. ByMarch next, first phase of 500 kilometer gas pipeline works will start, Simha claimed.