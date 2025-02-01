Preventive Detention Order on Bharath Shetty for various crimes

Mangaluru : A preventive detention order has been issued against Bharath Shetty, 27, from Surathkal, under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates Act, 1985 (Goonda Act). The order was signed on 31 January 2025 following concerns over his continued involvement in serious criminal activities.

Shetty, son of Raviraj Shetty, has been linked to 13 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder (in four separate instances), dacoity, unlawful assembly, assault, and offenses against women. His criminal record, which spans multiple police stations across the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district, has raised alarm among authorities.

Despite facing legal actions, Shetty has reportedly continued his unlawful activities, leading to the decision to invoke preventive detention. This measure has been taken to prevent further harm to public order and to safeguard the community. Authorities hope that this step will serve as a deterrent to individuals involved in similar criminal activities in the region.