Prime Accused in Fazil Murder Case Killed in Mangaluru Attack

Suhas Shetty, a rowdy-sheeter and key accused in the 2022 murder of 23-year-old Fazil in Surathkal, was brutally hacked to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

According to a statement from Mangaluru City Police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm in Kinnipadavu near Bajpe. A group of five to six unidentified assailants travelling in two vehicles—believed to be a Swift car and a pick-up truck—intercepted the vehicle in which Shetty was travelling along with five others. Armed with lethal weapons, the attackers inflicted grievous injuries on Shetty, who was later declared dead at AJ Hospital.

Police said Shetty had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for multiple criminal offences, including murder and robbery. He was also formerly associated with the Bajrang Dal.

The murder of Fazil in July 2022, in which Shetty was a key suspect, was widely seen as a retaliatory attack following the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

Following Thursday's incident, Bajpe Police registered a case and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused. Security has been tightened across Mangaluru and nearby areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

A large number of community members gathered outside the hospital, where former BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and local MLA Dr Bharath Shetty met them and appealed for calm.

Investigations are ongoing.