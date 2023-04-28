Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds conversation with BJP workers

Hubballi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a message to workers to organise the party from the booth level and to achieve victory at the booth level, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

After attending the interactive session with the party workers by PM Modi on Thursday, the CM said Modi held a long discussion with party workers and told them many things including organising from the booth level and victory at the booth level.

The double-engine government is committed to the development of the state. A lot of impetus had been given to development in various sectors during his tenure. The PM has given guidance on many issues. He said the party will go before the people with the points given by the PM and they are confident of getting an absolute majority in the Assembly polls to be held on May 10.

Bommai said the desire of KPCC President D K Shivakumar will be fulfilled, the election scenario will change in the next two to three days. The people will decide to what party they must give 150 seats. The blood of Shivakumar is not useful to anyone. "We have confidence in the people that they will bless us in the coming Assembly polls".