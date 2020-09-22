Private schools fume over Karnataka govt’s order on not reopening schools

Bengaluru: The last minute order of the government to disallow students from going to schools till further notice has not gone down well with the private schools, who claim that this will drain them financially.

General secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, Shashi Kumar D said that the move of the government reeks of bias between the government and private schools. "The private schools had spent the money in buying sanitisation equipment, ensuring the teachers to prepare the partial reopening of schools but the blunder of the government had led them to financial loss.

At 7 pm the secretary puts out an order saying no schools will function," Kumar said. While the union home ministry allowed the classes from 9-12 to meet the lecturers for doubt clarification, the government on Saturday decided to not to open the school till further notice.

The government schools are operating under the Vidyagama scheme in open areas. "In case of private school,s the government stopped the students from going to schools even for doubt clarification sessions," he said. A delegation from private schools will meet officials over the issue and point out the SOP by the union government for the students at the schools.

