Priyank Kharge male or female? asks MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Sunday ridiculed former chief minister Siddaramaiah for allegations that BJP leaders were involved in the Bitcoin scam.

Speaking to media persons here, he said that it's not easy to understand Bitcoin trading for people like Siddaramaiah who had the habit of just reading State budget drafted by officials.

He said without knowing anything Congress leaders were making false allegations against Chief Minister Basawaraj Bommai, State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. The MP asked the former CM to provide at least one proof of involvement of BJP leaders in the scam.

He alleged that bitcoin scam hacker had links with sons of some Congress 'leaders.

He alleged that Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala was making allegations against Karnataka BJP leaders from Delhi without providing any proof.

Reacting sharply to being described as "Paper Simha Parliamentarian" by Congress leader Priyank Kharge, he said that he was proud that he came from journalism field.

Taking a potshot at the Congress leader, Pratap Simha said it was difficult to identify whether Priyank Kharge was a female or male. The name was borrowed from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's daughter Priyanka.

The MP further stated that the allegations made against Bommai and Nalin Kumar Kateel by Congress leaders were like the devil quoting the Bhagavat Gita.