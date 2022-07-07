Program Of Providing Menstrual Cup Launched In Two Districts Of Karnataka
Dr K Sudhakar, the minister of health and medical education, announced on Wednesday that the government would give menstrual cups free of charge to all adolescent females. The government will broaden the involvement after the trial programme is over.
According to him, he discussed the issues regarding sanitary pads as sanitary pads contain plastic that takes 600–800 years to decompose and contributes to trash issues. Menstrual cups are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and each cup can be used for roughly 8 to 10 years.
Addressing on the occasion of the launch of the "Maitri Menstrual Cup" programme by the department of health and family welfare at Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra in BR Hills in Chamarajanagar, Sudhakar stated a pilot programme is now taking place there.