Program Of Providing Menstrual Cup Launched In Two Districts Of Karnataka

Dr K Sudhakar, the minister of health and medical education, announced on Wednesday that the government would give menstrual cups free of charge to all adolescent females. The government will broaden the involvement after the trial programme is over.



According to him, he discussed the issues regarding sanitary pads as sanitary pads contain plastic that takes 600–800 years to decompose and contributes to trash issues. Menstrual cups are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and each cup can be used for roughly 8 to 10 years.

Addressing on the occasion of the launch of the "Maitri Menstrual Cup" programme by the department of health and family welfare at Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra in BR Hills in Chamarajanagar, Sudhakar stated a pilot programme is now taking place there.



He further added that all women should be given menstrual cups from their government without charge. Sudhakar continued that after the initial trial intervention in two districts, this will be carried out. For the pilot initiative, the government picked a neighbourhood where a large tribal community predominates. The programme will initially be introduced in the districts of Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada.

Furthermore, Sudhakar also stated that every effort would be made to ensure that the Adivasi Soliga community would be given particular consideration or reservation when it came to nurse hiring. According to him, the community will also receive preferential treatment when ASHA employees are hired.