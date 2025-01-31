Promised textile parks remain non-operational, weavers face economic crisis

Bagalkot: Despite announcements to establish not one, but two textile parks in the district, neither has become operational. As a result, weavers in the region are struggling to find adequate work and fair prices for their products, pushing them into severe economic distress.

Weavers are spread across various parts of the district, including Bagalkot, Hunagunda, Jamkhandi, and Terdal assembly constituencies. The district is renowned for its Ilakal sarees, Guledgudda Khana, and the globally famous sarees from Rabkavi-Banhatti. However, the lack of proper market facilities has led to a steady decline in the number of people engaged in weaving.

During the previous Congress government, there was an announcement to start a textile park in Guledgudda. Despite the announcement, several years have passed, and the project has yet to take off. Now, with the Congress government back in power, hopes have been reignited. Guledgudda falls under the Badami constituency, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was an MLA for five years.

Just months before the assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Rabkavi-Banhatti andannounced plans to launch 25 textile parks across the state, with the first one to be established in Rabkavi-Banhatti. However, this promise also remains unfulfilled.

A separate corporation has been established for the development of the weaver community, but it lacks sufficient funding. Weavers are demanding immediate allocation of funds and the provision of necessary facilities. They are also urging the government to provide them with benefits similar to those given to construction workers, including labor cards and other welfare measures.

Shivaling Tirki, President of the Karnataka State Weaver Service Association, emphasized the need for a pre-budget meeting with weavers to address their concerns. He insisted that funds should be allocated in the budget to support the weaver community, who are currently facing significant financial hardships.

Economically, weavers are in dire straits. There is a growing demand for loan waivers and the distribution of labor cards to ensure they receive the benefits they are entitled to. Additionally, the Banhatti cooperative spinning mill, which has been shut down, should be revived under the cooperative sector. The Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, which is also facing financial difficulties, needs to be strengthened to support the weavers effectively.

The situation is so severe that 47 weavers have reportedly died by suicide due to financial distress. Weavers are now demanding a complete waiver of their loans to alleviate their suffering. The government must take immediate action to address the plight of weavers, ensuring they receive the support and facilities needed to sustain their livelihoods and preserve the rich textile heritage of the region.