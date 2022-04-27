PSI exam scam: AAP urges guv to dismiss Home Minister
AamAadmi Part State president Prithvi Reddy has requested GovernorThawar Chand Gehlot to immediately dismiss Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the wake of PSI (police sub-inspector recruitment) exam scam.
A delegation led by Prithvi Reddy, comprising senior leaders of the party including retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao met the governor and submitted a memorandum, demanding constitution of a new authority to hold the exam afresh in a transparent manner. According to him,
52,000 candidates took the test and in the wake of the scam exposure, a re-examination is needed.
The AAP delegation felt that the investigation by CID into the scam was progressing at a slow pace and expressed the apprehension that the government might influence the probe and cause further delay. Hence, a time frame must be fixed for completing the investigation, they said. They demanded immediate arrest of the guilty and filing of a charge sheet. The AAP delegation requested the governor to issue orders to the government accordingly. They said the Home Ministry is a very sensitive department and the incumbent minister AragaJnanendra showed his inability and inexperience time and again. Hence, he should be sacked immediatelyand a capable person appointed in his place, Bhaskar Rao requested the governor.
AAP leaders Naganna Gowda, Channappa Gowda Nellur and Jagadish Chandra were part of the delegation.