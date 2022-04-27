PSI exam scam: AAP urges guv to dismiss Home Minister

Bengaluru: AamAadmi Part State president Prithvi Reddy has requested GovernorThawar Chand Gehlot to immediately dismiss Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the wake of PSI (police sub-inspector recruitment) exam scam.

A delegation led by Prithvi Reddy, comprising senior leaders of the party including retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao met the governor and submitted a memorandum, demanding constitution of a new authority to hold the exam afresh in a transparent manner. According to him,

52,000 candidates took the test and in the wake of the scam exposure, a re-examination is needed.

The AAP delegation felt that the investigation by CID into the scam was progressing at a slow pace and expressed the apprehension that the government might influence the probe and cause further delay. Hence, a time frame must be fixed for completing the investigation, they said. They demanded immediate arrest of the guilty and filing of a charge sheet. The AAP delegation requested the governor to issue orders to the government accordingly. They said the Home Ministry is a very sensitive department and the incumbent minister AragaJnanendra showed his inability and inexperience time and again. Hence, he should be sacked immediatelyand a capable person appointed in his place, Bhaskar Rao requested the governor.

AAP leaders Naganna Gowda, Channappa Gowda Nellur and Jagadish Chandra were part of the delegation.