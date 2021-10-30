Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan dies of heart attack

Chamarajanagara: An ardent fan of Puneeth Rajkumar died of heart attack on Friday after hearing the news of the actor's death.

The deceased identified as Muniyappa, 30, a small farmer and a native of Marur village in Hanur taluk. Villagers said that Muniyappa was a diehard fan of Puneet and watched all his films without fail.

On Friday afternoon he collapsed after hearing the news about the demise of Puneet. Immediately he was shifted to Ponnachi Primary Health Centre where he was declared brought dead. He survived by wife and two children.

Puneet was a native of Gajanur in Tamil Nadu which shares border with Chamarajanagara. The Chamarajanagara district administration

appointed Puneet as ambassador to boost tourism and planned to invite him for the programme in this regard. But owing to Covid-19 the district administration did not invite him. The actor also dabbled in black granite business in the district many years ago.