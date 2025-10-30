QPL 2.0 trophy, jersey unveiled by Anju Bobby George

The much-awaited Queen’s Premier League (QPL) Season 2, presented by KNS Infrastructure, is all set to begin. The main events will take place from November 11 to 15 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, with a special pre-event scheduled on November 10 at E-Zone, Marathahalli.

In a starry studded evening, Queens Premier League (QPL) 2.0 Kreedotsava unveiled the jersey and trophy of this year’s season in Bengaluru today. Renowned Indian athlete and Olympian, Padma Shri Anju Bobby George revealed the jersey and trophy in the presence of Dr. K. Govindaraj, MLC, President, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia & Karnataka Olympic Association, Mahesh Gowda, Founder of QPL, and Pramod Shetty, renowned actor and QPL Co-Founder.

This season, QPL will feature 12 different sports along with freestyle dance and fashion competitions, creating a unique blend of sports, entertainment, and social messaging on a single platform. Top female celebrities from film, television, media, and influencer communities will participate in the competitions, showcasing their talent, teamwork, and spirit.

Sandalwood Queen actress Ramya, serving as the face of the QPL Season 2, is representing women’s empowerment, strength, and unity throughout the league.

The season officially commenced with the Player Auction event on October 25, attended by the owners of 10 franchise teams and KNS Infrastructure Managing Director K.N. Surendra, the title sponsor of QPL 2. Top star captains such as Shanvi Srivastava, Asha Bhat, Dhanya Ramkumar, Nidhi Subbiah, Rachana Inder, Neha Saxena, Bhavana Rao, Radhika Narayan, Parvathi Nair, and Saptami Gowda will lead their respective teams. Over 150 female celebrities and TV stars participated in the trophy and jersey launch.

At the event, Anju Bobby George said, “I am extremely proud to see that all women are here to support a good cause and participate in sports. I was an acclaimed athlete and have always strived to uphold my integrity and keep my country’s name first. I am happy to be a part of the Say No To Drugs campaign.”‘I would like to urge parents to involve their children in some kind of sports from an early age and motivate them to actively pursue physical activity. Regular participation in sports enhances health, builds discipline, and helps prevent exposure to harmful habits such as drug use,” said Dr. K Govindaraj, MLC, President, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia and Karnataka Olympic Association. “ While last year we had a single game, this season we are proud to have expanded it to 12 games, making the league larger, more engaging, and more impactful, said Mahesh Gowda, Founder of QPL.

The event is coordinated by Mahesh Kumar J (Founder), Co-founders Pramod Shetty, Chetan Pareek, Santosh Billava, Prem Sagar, and their team, ensuring the smooth execution of the season.