Radiologist arrested for sexually harassing woman

A radiologist accused of sexually harassing a woman during a medical scan has been arrested by the Anekal Police. The arrested accused has been identified as Jayakumar, who was employed at a private scanning centre in Anekal town. According to police, a woman had recently visited the centre with her husband, complaining of stomach pain. During the scanning procedure, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, including her private parts, and subjected her to sexual harassment. When the woman objected, Jayakumar reportedly threatened her, warned her not to reveal the incident to anyone, and even used abusive language, allegedly threatening to kill her if she spoke out.

The woman, however, managed to record the incident on her mobile phone. She immediately approached the Anekal Police Station and filed a complaint. Despite the registration of the FIR, the police initially issued only a notice to the accused and let him go, sparking public anger. Following this, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Karave) state vice-president Lokesh Gowda led a protest in front of the police station, accusing Inspector Tippeswamy of inaction.

Protesters questioned why the accused had not been arrested even ten days after the complaint and demanded immediate action, warning that they would call for an Anekal town bandh if the police delayed further.

Under mounting pressure, the Anekal Police finally arrested Jayakumar and initiated further legal procedures.