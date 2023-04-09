Rahul Gandhi's Rally In Karntaka's Kolar Postponed Again

Rahul Gandhi, a former AICC president, has postponed his "Jai Bharat" rally in Kolar once more. The event, which was originally scheduled for April 9, was initially delayed to April 10, and is currently scheduled for April 16. After being declared ineligible to serve in the Lok Sabha after being found guilty in a defamation case by a court in Surat, the former Wayanad MP will speak at a large rally for the first time.



The choice of Kolar as the location for the rally becomes significance because it was there that Rahul gave the speech prior to the Lok Sabha election in 2019 that sparked a defamation lawsuit against him.

According to KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Rahul will also inaugurate the Indira Gandhi Bhavan, which was built close to the KPCC office in Bengaluru.