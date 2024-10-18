Raichur University, all ST hostels to be named after Valmiki: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all ST (Scheduled Tribe) hostels and Raichur University will be named after Maharshi Valmiki. He made this important declaration while inaugurating the Valmiki Jayanti program, organized by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare at Banquet Hall. On this occasion, five eminent personalities were also honored with the Valmiki Award. In his speech, Siddaramaiah emphasized how historically marginalized communities like the Kuruba and Besta castes made significant contributions to literature and philosophy.

“Kalidasa, the renowned playwright of Shakuntala, belonged to the Kuruba community. Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, came from the Besta community. Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, was from a similar background. People invented stories about how a bandit like Valmiki couldn’t possibly write the Ramayana, just because these communities were barred from education and learning Sanskrit,” he explained.

He highlighted that despite such societal barriers, individuals from these communities studied Sanskrit and created masterpieces like the Ramayana, which is a source of pride and inspiration for everyone. “When given access to education, they excelled and became inspirations to the world. Valmiki promoted equality and equal opportunities for all. The concept of Ram Rajya in the Ramayana represents a society where fairness and equal opportunities prevail,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM reminded the audience that Maharshi Valmiki had provided shelter and education to Lava and Kusha, the sons of Lord Rama, proving that he stood for universal values.

Siddaramaiah also took the opportunity to criticize the BJP, saying that despite being in power at the Centre and in several states, the BJP has not implemented the SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) policies anywhere. “Our government was the first to reserve budget funds proportionate to the SC/ST population through these schemes. I initiated the concept of hostels for marginalized communities, and I will ensure there is one in every hobli,” he asserted.

He called out the BJP for opposing welfare schemes and accused the party of merely paying lip service to the idea of equality. “True equality can’t come without addressing economic and social disparities, as Dr. BR Ambedkar warned,” he added. Siddaramaiah urged marginalized communities to stand united and develop the courage to speak the truth. “Don’t believe my words blindly. Think, reflect, and discern between truth and lies. That will be the real way to honour Maharshi Valmiki,” he concluded.

The event was held in the presence of Prasanna Nandapuri Swamiji from the Rajanahalli Valmiki Math. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, KN Rajanna, and HK Patil, along with former MP VS Ugrappa, BasavangoudaDaddal, and community leaders attended the program.