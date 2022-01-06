 Mysuru Rail museum closed during weekends

Mysuru: The Mysuru Rail Museum will be closed to the public on January 8 and 9 and 15 and 16 in compliance with the curfew guidelines issued by the State government in the wake of rising corona positive cases.

However, the museum will be open from Monday to Friday, including Tuesday (11.1.2022 and 18.1.2022), the closed holidays.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has called upon the visitors to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour in the museum.

If people are found without face masks are liable to pay a fine up to Rs 500, according to Manjunatha Kanamadi, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO.