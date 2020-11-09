“Raja Seat” getting facelift at Rs 455 crore

Kodagu: Kodagu district administration is developing famous tourism destination "Raja Seat" at Madikeri in Kodagu at a cost of Rs 455 crore.

They have already got administrative approval from the State government for Rs 369 lakhs for works to be taken up by PWD department.

They have undertaken planting of 21,300 saplings of Drecaena, Hemilia, Cassia, Tecoma, etc to develop a garden. Similarly, the planting of 25,000 saplings of creepers such as Varbrna, Gajeniya, Bougainvillea, etc., in slopy areas is also underway. As many as 1265 flower-bearing trees will come up in the garden.

The district administration is also developing a lawn in 17,222 square feet area with Bermuda grass, Kentucky bluegrass and others. They are coming up with eleven pargolas -- three for visitors to relax and eight for vertical gardens.

They are putting up 25 stone benches, few sculptors and models of animals to attract kids. The officials are also putting up CCTV cameras and making arrangements for illumination.

A 1.350- km pathway is being developed in the garden with Saadarahalli, Sira, Cobble stones and aesthetic railings, steps, side walls.

PWD, horticulture and tourism officials of Kodagu have clarified that they are taking up works in the available space, and developing the "Raja Seat" without affecting the original structure of the hill and its aesthetic beauty.