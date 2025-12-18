Ramakrishna Mission holds its 116th AGM

Bengaluru: The 116th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ramakrishna Mission was held on Sunday at Belur math during which the Mission presented a comprehensive account of its spiritual, educational and service activities carried out across India and abroad during the financial year 2024–25.

In a press release issued here informed that the meeting, was addressed by Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, who placed before the gathering the “Report of the Governing Body of the Ramakrishna Mission on the working of the association” for the year under review.

The report highlighted the Mission’s expanding footprint, growing recognition in the education sector and its large-scale humanitarian outreach.