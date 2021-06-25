Ramesh Jarkiholi vows to 'fix' rivals who caused him 'pain'

Mysuru: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Friday said he would not forgive his rival who thought they finished him off politically by 'dragging him in a sex scandal case'.



After visiting JSS math seer Shivaratri Deshikendra swamiji, he spoke to media persons and said that he made a courtesy call on the seer and it was nothing to do with politics. He said he had once toyed with the idea of resigning as MLA. "Now, I have put it on hold and will speak to media after 7-8 days about my future course of action," said the former minister who had to resign after a woman accused him of sexually exploiting her after promising her a government job.

He said BJP, Sangh Parivar, and party high command treated him well. "But a few backstabbed me. I will not let those who caused me pain go unpunished," he vowed. He said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would continue as Chief Minister for the remainder of the term and lead BJP to victory in the next Assembly elections.

Referring to his visit to Mumbai in the aftermath of sex-for-job scandal, Ramesh Jarkhiholi said he had been to the Maharashtra capital only to meet his godfather former chief minister Devendra Phadnavis. "I will not stoop to such lows as to lobby for ministerial post. I have the

capacity to bring down a government or install a government."

He said he had promised Phadnavis that he would bring down the JDS-Congress coalition government and did

it. Claiming the backing of Phadnavis, Ramesh said he would not go back to the Congress which he described as a sinking ship. Affirming his loyalty to BJP, the former minister said he would never let down the party that treated him honourably.