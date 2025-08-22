Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case: DRI questions her father DGP Rao

Bengaluru: The high-profile gold smuggling case involving Sandalwood actress Ranya Rao has taken a new turn, with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) expanding its investigation to include her father, Ramachandra Rao.

Ranya Rao, who has already been arrested under the stringent COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities) Act, is lodged in jail. The DRI has now widened its probe to examine the possible role of her family members in the smuggling racket.

According to sources, Ramachandra Rao was recently issued a notice and subjected to marathon questioning by DRI officials. The interrogation reportedly focused on his connection with Ranya, and whether he had extended any support during the gold smuggling operations.

Investigators are said to have probed whether protocol privileges were misused to facilitate the smuggling activities.

Another major area of inquiry was Ranya’s frequent overseas travel — records show she had visited Dubai more than 20 times in just two months, raising suspicions of her active involvement in an organized network.

“Officials questioned him in detail about his daughter’s Dubai trips, her financial transactions, and whether he was aware of or assisted in any way. The possibility of protocol misuse was also thoroughly examined,” a source familiar with the probe said.

However, insiders claim that during questioning, Ramachandra Rao denied all allegations, distancing himself from his daughter’s activities. He reportedly maintained that he had no knowledge of her alleged involvement in smuggling and rejected suggestions that he aided her in any manner.

Despite his denials, the DRI is not closing the matter. Sources confirmed that the agency is preparing to serve him with another notice, suggesting that investigators believe there are unanswered questions and inconsistencies that require further clarification.

The case has already created ripples in Karnataka’s film industry and political circles, as it involves a popular actress and accusations of large-scale gold smuggling. With the DRI tightening its probe and expanding the scope to family members, the matter is expected to dominate headlines in the coming weeks.