Rationalists plan firewalking science demo in Hassan
Hassan: Following reports of the deputy commissioner’s participation in a firewalking ritual at a local temple, Dr. Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), has written to the district administration proposing a scientific demonstration of firewalking.
In his letter, Dr. Nayak emphasised that firewalking is explained by physics, particularly the Leidenfrost Effect, where a thin vapour layer insulates the foot from hot embers. “This act has no supernatural connection and can be safely performed with basic scientific understanding,” he said.
Dr. Nayak also pointed to the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, which prohibits coercion in such acts. He noted that publicly linking the ritual to faith may unintentionally endorse a practice the law seeks to regulate.
The FIRA proposal aims to organise a public event in Hassan demonstrating firewalking purely as a science experiment. The initiative aligns with the constitutional mandate under Article 51A(h) to foster scientific temper and humanism.
Dr. Nayak expressed hope that the Hassan district administration would support the educational programme, which seeks to raise awareness about rational thinking, science, and safe public practices.