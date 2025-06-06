RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru has announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh each for the families of the victims in the Bengaluru stampede and also said they will set up a support fund for the people injured on Wednesday.

RCB put out a statement on Thursday, saying that the incident has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family and as a mark of respect they will offer financial support to the 11 families.

RCB also set up a fund named 'RCB Cares' to support the fans who were injured in the tragedy.