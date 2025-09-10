Re-installation of Parashurama statue: HC issues notice to state on plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government in connection with a petition seeking the reconstruction and reinstallation of a 33-foot-tall statue of Lord Parashurama at the Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala, Udupi district.

The petition was filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Uday Shetty Muniyal, a KPCC member and former Congress candidate from Karkala constituency. Shetty has urged the court to direct the state government to call for fresh tenders and reinstall the statue, which was dismantled earlier following allegations of irregularities.

The statue was originally inaugurated on January 27, 2023, with funds from the state exchequer. Petitioners allege that instead of unveiling a promised bronze statue, authorities unveiled a brass one, raising questions of corruption and irregularities. Subsequently, citing public safety concerns, the government removed the statue.

Cases were also filed against sculptor Krishna Nayak and officials of the Nirmithi Kendra in connection with the alleged irregularities. However, with the trial expected to take years, the petitioners have sought immediate steps to reinstall the statue in order to uphold the cultural and religious sentiments of coastal Karnataka Hindus.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale (correct in text: Vibhu Bakhru?) and Justice C.M. Joshi took up the petition. During earlier hearings, the bench had asked the petitioner’s counsel about his contribution toward ensuring that public sentiments are not hurt. When the bench suggested a deposit of ₹5 lakh, the petitioner agreed.

On Tuesday, the counsel informed the court that the amount had been deposited with the High Court Registrar. Taking this on record, the bench issued notice to the state government and adjourned further hearing to December 10.