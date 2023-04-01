Rebel candidates turn up the heat on Congress over tickets

Bengaluru: The Congress, which was at peace after releasing the first list of candidates for the assembly elections, has slowly begun to feel the heat of rebellion. Due to this development, angry among party leaders has increased and they party started efforts to quell the rebellion.

If not pacified at this stage, the situation may worsen further. The party is working to deal with the situation on the assumption that opponents can take advantage of the situation and obstruct the victory of the official candidates.

Pavagada sitting Congress MLA Venkataravanappa's son H.V.Venkatesh secured ticket in first list. Rebellion erupted after the party ticket was announced for Venkatesh. The party leaders met and expressed their deep displeasure against the party's decision. Gayatri Bai, who was a ticket aspirant under the leadership of former MLA Somla Nayka, held a meeting with his supporters and also discussed about contesting the elections.

Congress leader Chandra Singh has shown rebellion in Bidar south assembly constituency. He held a meeting of his supporters on Monday and said that he was being denied tickets on the pretext that he was Dharam Singh's son-in-law. It is not right to allow Kheni who is aged, Party workers have to show their strength. He has declared that he will contest as a rebel candidate no matter how much pressure he gets.

Incumbent MLA Ranganath has been allowed to contest again in Kunigal. However, former MLA and KPCC General Secretary B.B. Ramaswamy has objected to the party's decision. The sitting MLAs have been given a chance even though the polls have reported that they will lose. He has declared that he will enter the fray as a rebel.

Ticket aspirants expressed their displeasure over the ticket being given to Srinivasaiah in Nelamangala. Rumours have been heard that all of a sudden he have been allowed to contest, but those who have worked for the party have not been given a chance. Those who applied for tickets were ignored, they spent on party organization and now dissapointed. Although there is no rebellion, a neutral attitude has emerged in the party.

K. Shadakshari, who contested in the last election, has been allowed to contest again in Tipatur. Due to this ticket aspirant Shashidhar has raised the rebel flag. Although efforts have been made to cool them down, the situation is still not under control. Similarly, Shira ticket aspirant Sasalu Satish of Kadugolla community has denied ticket. The congress leadership tried to persuade him. Only Kadugolla community is upset.

All the ticket aspirants in Rajajinagara constituency in Bengaluru City expressed their frustration against the party's decision. A like-minded leaders meeting of the party was held and the slogan of correcting injustice and saving the Congress was also rang out. Ticket aspirants such as former vice-mayor BS Puttaraju, Manohar, Raghuveer S Gowda and former members of the corporation and activists held a discussion together. In a week, Puttaraju will take the opinion of the people and decide about entering the fray.

In Doddaballapur, sitting MLA Venkataramaniah has got the ticket. However, Anand Kumar, who was a strong ticket aspirant, got angry and a self-righteous Congress force was also created, and there was a clear split in the party. Disciplinary action by the party has touched the heat and has further enraged the disaffected. He is adamant that even if we lose, we will let the official candidate win.

Former Union Minister KH Muniyappa has entered the Devanahalli constituency and the local unit in the Congress is angry. Leaders who expressed their open displeasure when their names came to the fore are now cold. The situation is like an ash pit. The situation is similar in Hoskote too.

Activists staged a protest in front of the Congress office in Mangalore against the announcement of ticket to outsider candidate Jigani Krishnappa in Sulya constituency. The local leaders urged to give tickets to Nandakumar.

Bairati Basavaraj, who left the Congress and became a minister in the BJP, and S.T. Somashekhar, Munirath's personal charisma is capable of winning, and efforts have been made to bring him back to the party.

Reacting to reporters KPCC president D K Shiva Kumar enquired: ' Did you see anything confusing in the first list? There is no confusion regarding the selection of party candidate. The list of candidates will be released after March 30,all is going well'.