Reckless, says CM Siddaramaiah on BJP's demand for his resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday, lashed out at the BJP for asking him to emulate former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, who resigned from his post following the consent to prosecute him by late Governor Hansraj Bharadwaj in 2011.



CM Siddaramaiah also called the demand “reckless”.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka has once again displayed his ignorance by asking, "Didn’t B.S. Yediyurappa tender his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post when Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj granted permission for prosecution? Why isn’t CM Siddaramaiah resigning now?"

“Mr. Ashoka, before making such reckless statements, please verify the facts. Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj granted permission for prosecution in connection with the Rachenahalli de-notification scandal on January 21, 2011. The petitioners had provided strong evidence in the form of a 1,600-page document. Yet, Yediyurappa did not resign from his Chief Ministerial position at that time. Mr. Ashok, weren’t you the one who questioned why Yediyurappa should resign back then? How can you now ask for my resignation?” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

“B.S. Yediyurappa resigned from the Chief Minister’s position on August 4, 2011, after the Lokayukta, then led by Justice Santosh Hegde, submitted its investigation report on illegal mining to the state government and the Governor. The Lokayukta report stated that the illegal mining had caused a loss of Rs 16,500 crores to the state treasury. Mr. Ashok, recall the past, and you might remember how you all conspired against Yediyurappa,” he said.

"Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had granted permission for prosecution in the Rachenahalli denotification scam, which was investigated by the Lokayukta led by Justice Santosh Hegde. The Lokayukta had substantiated all the allegations and submitted a charge sheet, thus validating the Governor’s decision for prosecution. Justice Santosh Hegde himself had affirmed that the Governor’s decision was justified. Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had granted permission for the investigation into not one, but 15 de-notification scams. For more information, please refer to the illegal mining investigation report submitted by Justice Santosh Hegde,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“Today, BJP leaders are shedding tears in support of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, but it seems they have forgotten their derogatory comments about Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj in 2011. BJP leaders questioning the peaceful protest by our party workers seem to have also forgotten that they had called for a Karnataka bandh in 2011 in opposition to the actions of the then-Governor,” the CM said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned the prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding that he was prima facie "satisfied" that the alleged infractions were committed.