Red Alert Issued for Coastal Karnataka as Heavy Rains Lash Region

Karwar/Mangaluru/Udupi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts as the southwest monsoon continues to intensify along Karnataka’s coast. The alert, which remains in force till May 29, warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms across the region.

In Uttara Kannada, intermittent rains continued on Saturday, particularly across the coastal and Malnad regions. Strong winds uprooted trees and power poles in several places, including Karwar city, disrupting electricity supply throughout Friday night. According to Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmi Priya, the rainfall is expected to intensify over the coming days due to a depression in the Arabian Sea.

In view of the high sea turbulence and potential tidal waves reaching 2.7 to 3.3 metres, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a high tide alert for areas stretching from Majali to Bhatkal. Residents have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until conditions stabilise. The warning is particularly relevant from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, but authorities caution that rough sea conditions could persist through the red alert period.

A 24x7 emergency control room has been set up at the Karwar Deputy Commissioner’s office. Citizens have been urged to monitor only official weather updates and avoid misinformation or unverified social media forwards. People living in rural and low-lying areas have been advised to exercise caution near narrow bridges and culverts and report any signs of collapsing walls or weakened structures to emergency contacts — landline: 08382-229857, WhatsApp: 9483511015.

In Udupi district, continuous showers have already caused minor flooding in parts of Kundapura and Brahmavar. The district administration has also activated disaster response teams and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. Several mechanised boats have anchored at the Malpe Fishing Harbour, including boats from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, following the IMD advisory.

Similarly, in Dakshina Kannada, the rains disrupted normal life in Mangaluru and nearby towns. Trees were uprooted in parts of Bantwal and Belthangady taluks, while several areas faced power outages. Fishermen have suspended operations and docked vessels at the Bengre and Bunder fishing ports. According to officials, wind speeds may range between 35 to 45 km/h, with sea conditions remaining unsafe for fishing till at least May 29.

Officials across the three districts have requested the public to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and report emergencies to the nearest tehsildar or disaster control room. The State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in Bengaluru continues to monitor the situation.