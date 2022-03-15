Registrations open for ‘Young Achievers Award 2021-22’

Bengaluru: The Rotary Club of Bangalore Cantonment and Koncept Ambience on Monday announced the opening of the 'Champions of Change'- Young Achievers Awards 2021-22. The 'Champions of Change'-Young achievers award is an initiative to reward the youth of Karnataka for their service and laudable work in the State of Karnataka.

The state-wide annual awards will honour outstanding achievements of individuals and their contribution to Karnataka in the following focus areas as recognised by the Rotary, to be relevant for the societal welfare and good. The areas are Disease prevention and treatment, Water sanitation and hygiene, Peace and conflict resolution and prevention, Basic education and literacy, Maternal and Child health, Growing local economies and Supporting the environment.

Individual candidates or groups domiciled in Karnataka between the ages of 25 to 40 years can apply or be nominated by the 31st March '22 through the website and URL, by a simple process to be selected for the final screening, by an eminent jury in April 2022. The website details for applicants/ nominations are https://yaa.rotary-bc.org and email to apply/ nominate at [email protected]

The selected individuals in the male and female category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 each in addition to a citation, at a marquee venue in Bengaluru on 14 May 2022 in the presence of an august audience. Koncept Ambience is the principal sponsors of the Young Achievers Awards 2021-22. Commenting on the Award, Avinash Agarwal, Director, Koncept Ambience said, "We are proud to be associated with Rotary Club Bangalore Cantonment for this award. There is a lot of talent in Karnataka among the youth and we strongly believe that they need to be encouraged and recognised; This is just a small step in that direction. We hope more youngsters benefit from this award and are motivated to pursue their dreams."

Commenting on the Award, Chairperson of the Award, TV Mohan said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us in the Rotary Cantonment to encourage the youth of Karnataka who have raised the bar in social, community, medical and environmental projects and services, especially during these difficult times. We are very proud that the Koncept Ambience group has so readily sponsored these initiatives by the Rotary to make the world a better place and to reward the young "Champions of Change ".