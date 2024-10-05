Relatives falsely declare living man dead to embezzle land compensation

Tumakuru: A shocking case of land fraud has emerged in Sorekunte village of Tumakuru taluk, where relatives allegedly declared a living man dead to embezzle compensation for land included in an industrial area. The case involves Basavaraju, a resident of Basarihalli in Shira taluk, whose four-acre plot was targeted by his relatives in a fraudulent scheme. Accusations have also been made against Tumakuru’s former Tahsildar, Siddesh, and his staff for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

The plot in question, located in survey number 41/44 of Sorekunte village, was granted to Basavaraju between 1977 and 1978. Adjacent to this land is property belonging to Nanjaiah, a resident of Bommegowdanapally in Tumakuru taluk and a relative of Basavaraju. In 1997, Nanjaiah allegedly devised a scheme to obtain compensation for Basavaraju’s land, which was later included in an industrial area. He is accused of creating a fake “Basavaraja” from his family and fabricating documents to claim the compensation.

Basavaraju, the original landowner, has publicly claimed that although he is very much alive, Nanjaiah and his sons, Ishwaraiah and Rudrayiah, falsely declared him dead by creating a “Tithi card” (a traditional invitation for attend 11 day ceremony of deceased) This fraudulent declaration was allegedly made to facilitate their claim on the compensation for Basavaraju’s land. The fake documents reportedly involved school records and other legal papers, which were created with the collusion of officials from the local revenue department.

“I am still alive, yet they created a Tithi card, declared me dead, and took steps to steal my land,” cried Basavaraju, who is fighting to reclaim his rightful ownership.

The fraud is further complicated by serious accusations against former Tahsildar Siddesh and his staff. Basavaraju and his family claim that Siddesh, along with revenue department officials, helped Nanjaiah and his sons create false documents to facilitate the fraud. The documents were allegedly prepared with the intention of securing compensation at the rate of Rs 30 lakh per acre for the industrial development of the land.

Basavaraju’s family is now struggling to receive justice as they fight to reclaim the land and expose the fraudulent actions of their relatives and the complicit officials. The four-acre plot, located adjacent to National Highway 48, holds significant value, which has made it a target for the land grab. Despite their efforts, the family continues to face challenges in getting authorities to act against those involved in the scheme. Basavaraju is calling for an official investigation into the role of former Tahsildar Siddesh and other government employees who may have aided the fraud.