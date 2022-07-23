Relief to villages around BBMP landfill as 85 crore granted for waste management

Bengaluru: Many villages on the outskirts of the city are suffering from garbage generated from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Now the Amrutha Nagarothana has come to relieve the polluted poison of these villages. The development works will be done in these parts at a cost of Rs 85 crore.

More than 6,000 tons of waste generated in the city goes to treatment plant and landfills. Most of these are located near the outskirts close to villages. Due to this, many health problems appeared in the villages. Also, the village roads were damaged. There were protests also held regards to this.

Currently, under the Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme, Rs 85 crore has been approved for the development of 15 villages around the waste treatment plant or landfills, connecting roads and other development works. Around 221 Suvidha cabins for civil servants have been approved and 84 have been started. Over 225 Suvidha cabins will be constructed by BBMP in the 2nd phase with urban development grant. These cabins are installed at places where civil servants start work every day. It will have toilet facilities, space for changing clothes and storage facilities.

Sanitary and medical waste is now given to 4 companies and money is also given to burn it. Now BBMP will construct 2 units and implement the project to manage that waste," said Basavaraja Kabade, chief engineer of the solid waste department.

Waste-to-Power at Bidadi: A waste-to-power plant is being set up at Bidadi. Here, 600 MTPD of waste is generated daily into 11 MW of electricity. BBMP is paying Rs 55 crore to KPTCL for this.

The people of the villages around the waste treatment and landfill areas had made all the demands that roads should be built, hospital buildings should be constructed and spraying should be done. We have done many such works in the past. Now, the aim is to fully fulfill the demand of the villagers in Amrutha Nagarothana,' said Basavaraja Kabade, Chief Engineer, Solid Waste Department, BBMP.

Animal feed production

A plant is being set up to collect animal excrement, waste and produce animal feed from it. BBMP will provide the space and facilities, and private organizations will manage and produce and sell food for dogs and other animals. BBMP will also give money as much.

Action plans for solid waste management

♦ Construction of roads to Kannahalli, Chikkanagamangala, Dodbidarakallu waste treatment plant and other landfill areas Rs 25 crore

♦ Establishment of animal feed manufacturing plant from animal waste processing Rs 10 crore

♦ Installation of Effluent Treatment (20 KLD) units in four waste treatment plants as directed by NGT Committee Rs 10 crore

♦ 11 MW waste to power plant at Bidadi Rs 55 crore

♦ Establishment of new scientific landfill areas Rs 40 crore

♦ 225 Suvidha cabins for civil servants Rs 20 crores

♦ Fencing of solid waste management areas Rs 5 crore

♦ Safety Equipment, Uniforms for Safai Karmacharis Rs 15 Crores

♦ Equipment for sweeping roads/pavements Rs 10 crores

♦ Sanitary waste treatment plant Rs 10 crore = Infrastructure for solid waste management in RR Nagar assembly constituency Rs 15 crore

♦ Development of villages around Mittaganahalli/ Kannur landfill areas Rs 20 crore

♦ Village development works around Bellahalli and Bagalur landfill areas Rs 20 crore

♦ Development works of villages around 6 WWTPs of BBMP (Kannahalli, KCDC, Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarakallu, Subbarayanapalya, Seegehalli, Lingadhirahalli) Rs 10 crore

♦ Development works of villages around MSGP waste treatment plant Rs 10 crore