Rising Nethravathi River prompts evacuations in Karnataka’s Bantwal taluk

Mangaluru: Persistent rainfall over the past few days in Dakshina Kannada district has caused a significant rise in the water level of the Nethravathi River, triggering precautionary evacuations in several low-lying areas of Bantwal taluk.

As of Saturday morning, the river was flowing at 7.6 metres — alarmingly close to the danger mark of 8.5 metres — raising concerns among district authorities. In Aladkapadpu, located in the 24th ward of Panemangalore Municipality, floodwaters entered residential areas, prompting immediate action.

Revenue department officials, in coordination with ward member Siddiq Guddeyangadi and local volunteers, began shifting affected families to safer locations. Emergency response teams have been mobilised, and authorities are on alert as rainfall continues in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Guddeyangadi said, “More areas could be affected if water levels continue to rise. Our team of volunteers is keeping a close watch and monitoring the river on an hourly basis.”

Officials also pointed to the discharge of water from nearby dams as a contributing factor to the increased river flow, adding to the pressure on downstream areas. The district administration has urged residents in vulnerable zones to remain cautious and cooperate with evacuation measures.

With the monsoon intensifying along the Karnataka coast, authorities have stepped up monitoring and preparedness in flood-prone stretches across Dakshina Kannada.