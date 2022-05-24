Road Accident In Hubballi Claimed The Lives Of Seven Kolhapur Residents

On Tuesday morning, seven people lost their life in a crash between a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass (National Highway 48) near Revadihal village near Hubballi. The bus crashed with the vehicle travelling from the opposite direction as it attempted to overtake a tractor on the two-lane highway.



In addition to the truck driver and cleaner, bus passengers were killed in the accident. More than 20 bus passengers were injured and were taken to Hubballi's KIMS hospital. The number of the injured and serious were transported to the ICU for treatment, according to KIMS doctors. They stated that the situation of a few patients is critical.

The bus was travelling to Bengaluru from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and the truck was travelling to Dharwad through bypass from Hubballi. The route was closed for over an hour after the accident.

As per Labhu Ram of the Hubballi-Dharwad police commission, six people were died on the sport and 26 others were injured and taken to the hospital. Soon after the accident, police arrived on the scene, and the blocked highway was freed.

Nine individuals were killed in an accident at Baad village in Dharwad taluk four days ago (May 21). After hitting a tree, the fast tempo-trax slowed down. In that tragedy, seven people were murdered on the scene and two more died later at KIMS hospital. Several individuals were hurt, and they are still being treated in hospitals in Hubballi and Dharwad.



Meanwhile, in the previous four days, 16 people have been killed in two separate accidents in the Dharwad area, raising concerns about the roadways.