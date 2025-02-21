Role of Veerashaiva Lingayat mutts in preserving culture and traditions laudable: Bommai

Gadag : Sri Thontada Siddalinga Swamiji of Gadag was not only a revolutionary thinker but also a social reformer. The Veerashaiva- Lingayat mutts have played a significant role in preserving culture and traditions, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 76th birth anniversary and commemoration of Lingayat Dr. Thontada Siddalinga Mahaswami at Thontadarya Math in Gadag on Friday, he said the seer has created a unique chapter in the history of Gadag and continues to be a guiding force for all. The Swamiji’s life should be remembered with devotion. The father of the India, Mahatma Gandhi once said, "My life is my message." Similarly, the lives of the revered gurus serve as messages. Sri Thontada Siddalinga Swamiji lived a meaningful life. In recent times, he stood as an ideal of spiritual life. Those who had the privilege of being in his presence experienced his thoughts, compassion, love, and trust, like that of a mother’s heart. He expressed profound ideas in simple local language, and his social concerns earned widespread admiration. Through both intellectual and social revolutions, Swamiji fought against outdated practices, ensuring the preservation of culture and traditions in the region.

Bommai said for centuries, the mutts have been operating based on Basava philosophy, engaging in service through "Kayaka" and "Dasoha" . If culture and traditions continue to thrive in the state, Veerashaiva- Lingayat mutts have played a major role in it. " Some question why politicians regard monasteries so highly. To them, I say, "You haven’t witnessed true culture." Where there are mutts, there is knowledge, science, and culture. The mutts have done what governments could not. During British rule, it was these institutions that educated girls. Equality is not just a concept but something mutts have implemented in practice. Among such great institutions, Gadag’s Thontadarya Math holds a special place.

The MP said there are two kinds of seers in society; one group renounces worldly life and seeks enlightenment in the Himalayas and the second group remains within society, faces its challenges, lives an ideal life, guides people, and spreads Basava philosophy, illuminating the world. To understand who is superior, they can look at an incident from Swami Vivekananda’s life.

After acquiring immense knowledge, Vivekananda went to his guru, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and said, "I have attained enlightenment and now wish to attain liberation. Please bless me." Paramahamsa responded, "It is not important that you have attained enlightenment. It becomes meaningful only when you spread your knowledge to society." This advice transformed Vivekananda’s life, leading to a great change in the country and in humanity. That is why, at a young age, he became a beacon of wisdom for the world.

Seer's Inspiration

The former CM said mutts in the state contribute significantly to culture and values. The Swamiji believed in imparting wisdom even in everyday tasks, such as making roti. " Once, he called me and said, "I was standing near the lake at Savanur, wondering when it would be filled. Now that you have filled it, I called to tell you that you are the Nawab who filled the lake!" His words inspired the restoration of 110 lakes in that region. I initiated the lake rejuvenation project, and today, thousands of lakes across the state have been filled, thanks to Swamiji’s inspiration".

He said the seerbfirmly believed that birth does not determine greatness; rather, how one lives matters. "It does not matter where you are born; what matters is for whom you live. Living for the welfare of others is important," he used to say. Every visit to him was an opportunity to learn something new. He often spoke about "Kayaka" (work) and was deeply concerned about farmers. "Crops have grown, but the farmer has not prospered," he used to say. He reflected on issues that politicians should have addressed. His desire was to improve the lives of farmers and ensure dignity for the underprivileged.

The Swamiji had immense concern for the environment. The preservation of Gadag’s Kappatagudda forest is largely due to him. Such a noble guru should have been with us longer. His works continue to inspire us, and his legacy should be eternally celebrated. In today’s world, people fail to distinguish between civilization and culture. "What we possess is civilization; what we are is culture," he used to say. The current pontiff has continued the tradition of Thontadarya Math and is actively spreading Basava philosophy, particularly in the Naganur region. His leadership in upholding the monastery’s traditions is commendable.

The event was graced by the divine presence of Dr. Thontada Siddarama Mahaswamiji, the pontiff of Thontadarya Math, along with several other esteemed guests, including Nijaguna Prabhu of Thontadarya Math, Shantaliga Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Poorneshwara Mahaswami, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, former ministers C.C. Patil and J.S. Patil, former MP I.G. Sanadi, and Padma Shri awardee Bhimavva Shillekyatar.