Royal Mysore Sailing Club to organise national junior ranking event 

Mysuru: Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) is set to organise National Junior Ranking event from July 29 to August 4 at KRS backwaters.

Royal Mysore Sailing Club took birth in 2020 with a few eminent sports enthusiasts and Mysureans coming together with a mandate of putting Mysuru on the sailing map of the country and produce champions. Following the permission from Government of Karnataka and recognition from Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA), RMSC set up Karnataka's only civil sailing centre at KRS backwaters.

Royal Mysore Sailing Club founder and secretary of Karnataka State Sailing Association Captain Arvind Sharma told media persons here on Monday that "RMSC has received support from Royal Madras Yachting Club (RMYC, a 110 year old sailing club) in terms of equipment and expertise. It conducted a national sailboat championship (regatta) which was a first in Mysuru. Participants from across the country made it a successful event paving the way for Mysuru to be a destination for sailing and regattas".

The National Federation-Yachting Association of India (YAI) rewarded RMSC by granting it the National Junior Ranking event from July 29-Aug 4 which is expected to attract 150 plus participants from across the nation.

Races would be held in various classes of sailboats from dinghy like Optimist Class, Laser Class, and Enterprise Class to bigger boats like the Omega class and the Seabird Class. Indian Navy and Army Sailors are participating in the event.

'We are grateful to the Hotel Owners Association, Mysore which has come forward to support in logistics like accommodation, transportation, food etc for the event', said Sharma. RMYC is pitching in with equipment, expertise and manpower for safe and successful conduct of the event.

KSSA is supporting the event wholeheartedly by providing recognition to the event along with the Mysuru District Sailing Association.

RMSC is training a team of young sailors to qualify for the event and hopefully bring glory to the state of Karnataka and Mysuru. The event would be an annual feature boosting the tourism sector of the state in addition to further encouraging the sports ecosystem, added Sharma.

Former Naval Captain and former director of Yachting Association of India Tribhuvan Jaiswal who framed the syllabus and standard Operating System said "sailing is the most environment friendly sport, as it depends only on the wind".

Hotelier P V Giri, Hotel Owners Association President C Narayan Gowda, President of RMSC Ajay Singh and member of RMSC Mahendra Patwari were present.