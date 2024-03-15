Royal scion Wadiyar enters political fray

Bengaluru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the Mysuru royal family, has stepped into the electoral arena as the BJP candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The 31-year-old, who holds a degree from the United States, made his intentions clear during a visit to the BJP office in Bengaluru, where he also held discussions with former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Wadiyar’s entry into politics follows the BJP’s decision to field him as their candidate, displacing the two-time incumbent MP, Pratap Simmha, from the ticket. This move signals a shift in the political landscape of Mysuru, a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.

During his visit to the BJP office, Wadiyar was warmly received by key party figures including state president B Y Vijayendra and R Ashoka, the opposition leader in the Assembly.

Embracing his newfound political role, Wadiyar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Mysuru, vowing to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor.

Acknowledging the support extended to him by Pratap Simmha, Wadiyar emphasised his commitment to continuing the legacy of developmental initiatives in Mysuru. His words underscored the collaborative approach he intends to adopt in his political journey.

When questioned about his choice of party affiliation, Wadiyar cited alignment with the BJP’s developmental vision as a driving factor.

“Over the past year, I have contemplated this decision. Public life offers avenues for meaningful contributions, and I believe in working alongside the people,” he explained, highlighting his belief in the equality of all citizens before the law and the principle of democratic governance.

Asserting his intention to contest the election on equal footing with other candidates, Wadiyar emphasised his identification with the common man. “I am contesting as a common man because this is a contest between common men.

Our abilities will be the best judge,” he declared, encapsulating his commitment to democratic principles and grassroots engagement.

Wadiyar’s foray into politics marks a significant juncture in the electoral landscape of Mysuru, with his candidacy poised to usher in new dynamics and perspectives to the region’s political discourse.

As he embarks on this transformative journey, Wadiyar’s pledge to champion the interests of his constituents underscores the evolving ethos of inclusive governance and participatory democracy in contemporary India.