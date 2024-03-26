Rs 1.1 lakh fine collected from 22 households

Bengaluru: It is reported that Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 22 families of Bangalore who wasted drinking water for purposes other than drinking, despite the ban. A fine of Rs 1.1 lakh has been collected from 22 households for violating the rule prohibiting the use of potable water for washing cars or plants, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board said in a release.

Officials said that most of the complaints against the culprits came through social media. It has been revealed that the restriction is being strictly enforced in Bangalore South. It is said that the restriction is not strictly enforced in central, north and west zones.

In an order issued on March 7, the water board had banned the use of potable water for washing vehicles, gardening, recreation or road cleaning as well as construction activities.

Builders were strictly instructed to use purified water. A fine of Rs 5,000 is being imposed under Section 109 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act. If the restriction is violated again and again, the penalty will increase to Rs 500 per day.

The board has also set up a call center (toll-free number 1916) for complaints about misuse of water in the city. The board has also started filling the lakes with treated water after experts opined that lack of water in the lakes is also the reason for the decline in groundwater.

Chairman of the Board Ramprasat Manohar visited and inspected the sewage treatment plant along the Vrishabhavati valley on Sunday. Speaking later, he said that the treated water from this unit is being used to fill Nayandahalli and Kengeri lakes.

BWSSB has decided to send treated water to three lakes including Dubasipalya, Hoskarehalli and Halagevaderahalli of RR Nagar. However, no similar action has been taken to fill Varthur and Bellandur lakes. In all, the board has decided to fill 14 lakes that have dried up.

The BWSSB had already warned that those who used drinking water for other purposes and those who wasted it would be fined due to the problem of drinking water in the city. Similarly, a fine of Rs 5,000 was fixed for wasting water. Currently, a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh has been collected so far in the city. Fines have also been imposed on those who waste water from borewells, tap water on the road, and use drinking water for plants. Fines have been collected in various sectors by water board officials. Water management has been taught by the BWSSB through the penalty experiment.

Installation of the aerator in the water tap mask has been made mandatory for faucets from March 21 to March 31 to prevent water wastage. There are 1,500 licensed plumbers in the city and awareness needs to be created for installation of aerators. By installing an aerator, 60 to 85 percent of water can be saved.

Installation of the aerator is mandatory for faucets in commercial shops, industries, apartments, luxury hotels and restaurants and public places. Aerators can be installed spontaneously in homes. BWSSB has recently issued an official order in this regard. Recently, a meeting was held under the leadership of DCM DK Shivakumar, who is also the Development Minister of Bangalore, regarding curbing the tanker mafia. In that meeting, owners of water tankers were instructed to register by March 7 deadline. This notice was given

