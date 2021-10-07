RSS Is The Reason Why India Will Not Become Another Pakistan, Remarked Karnataka Minister

According to sources that Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan remarked on Wednesday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the reason why India is not becoming similar Pakistan.



He went on to say thath the RSS is a patriot organisation dedicated to the protection of the motherland. India is safe under the RSS's hands. There is no reason for Indians to be afraid of any country or force. His statements occurred in reaction to former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) founder HD Kumaraswamy's claim that the RSS educated 4,000 public officials in the country are currently aspect of the Indian bureaucracy.

After that, Chauhan took a shot at the JDS, claiming that everyone knows how the party controlled the country and what it contributed. He added that JDS and Kumarswamy must realise that they lack credibility when it comes to speaking against RSS.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the BJP are "Talibanis" and that the RSS is truly in charge of Karnataka's administration. He was addressing at a ceremony in Bengaluru to give ration packs to underprivileged families who had lost a family member to Covid-19.