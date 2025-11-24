Saints like Swami Vivekananda protected this nation: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that saints like Swami Vivekananda protected this nation.

Speaking at the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru, Bommai stated, “Hindu dharma and Indianness are one and the same. The invasions of India were never only for land or wealth; they were attacks on its culture. Yet, hundreds of saints like Swami Vivekananda have protected this nation.”

The former CM said that there is confusion everywhere. “The human mind across the world has become clouded and impure. People cannot stand one another. Dharma is supposed to unite humanity, but today it is dividing people. Vivekananda spoke clearly about dharma. In Hindu dharma, one must love the land one lives upon. From that point begins the link between dharma and nationhood.”

"Hindu dharma and Indian identity are one. Looking at our country’s situation, individually, they are intelligent, but history is full of conflict. When great wars happened in other nations, neither religion nor culture changed there. But in India, invasions were not merely for land or wealth; they were to destroy the culture because the roots of their dharma were so deep and widespread," he stated.

"Yet, saints like Swami Vivekananda protected this nation. They safeguarded its identity. Thousands and lakhs of students have received knowledge and values from this Ashram. It has nurtured them to become complete beings," he said.

"I offer crores of salutations for showing what it means to build a nation. Let this become a strong foundation. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreams of a developed India by 2047. This Ashram is a school that will help realise that vision. PM Modi also bears the name Narendra, and his farsighted vision is inspired by Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Some ask whether Modi will be alive in 2047. Modi may or may not be alive then, but this nation will exist, and we must work to build it,” he added.

Bommai said one can study the personality of Swami Vivekananda once in an era. He was the answer to every question. At a very young age, he imparted great wisdom. It is remarkable that this Ashram, inspired by his ideology, has rendered uninterrupted service to the people of Mysuru for a hundred years. " I bow first to the ones who conceived the idea of establishing this Ashram. The very moment that thought arose deserves reverence, because that moment gave immense energy to the entire world".

The former CM said that in the journey between birth and death, discovering the purpose of life is essential. “They believe that the purpose of life is to attain happiness, but man can never remain happy forever. Instead, they must strive to conquer life. If they dedicate their lives to the pursuit of knowledge, it becomes possible to attain true happiness, as Vivekananda taught.”

Bommai said God has given them a unique identity for a purpose. They should not try to become someone else; that is not God’s wish. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Modi; no one else can become Modi. Trying to imitate him would be the height of foolishness.

Mukhtinanda Swamiji of the Ramakrishna Ashrama, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and several dignitaries were present on the occasion.