Saline water from Kali River floods agricultural fields in Karwar

Karwar: The temperature in the coastal region is rising day by day, and hot winds are beginning to blow. Meanwhile, for the past three days, saline water mixed with the Kali River has suddenly flooded the fields in the village of Kinnara, creating an artificial flood.

Thousands of acres of agricultural land have been damaged by the saltwater from the Kali River, resulting in crops like vegetables and rice being submerged. Additionally, even the well water used for drinking has become saline, leading to a dire situation for the residents.

The sudden influx of Kali River water into residential areas has caused fear among the people. However, scientists have indicated that this is a natural phenomenon. Jagannath Rathod, a marine biologist from Karwar, commented that every time a natural process known as “Bharatha-Ilita” occurs in the sea, the moon comes closer to the earth during new and full moon phases.

This increases the gravitational pull, which leads to fluctuations in water levels. Recently, during Shivaratri, there was anew moon, resulting in a significant rise in the Bharatha level. On March 1 and 2, the wave height of the sea exceeded three meters, allowing more seawater to mix with the river water, causing the inflow to low-lying areas.

Due to the sudden inundation of agricultural land, officials from the Minor Irrigation Department have also visited the site for inspection. They confirmed that the rise in seawater levels has led to flooding in areas surrounding the river without causing any major issues, according to Minor Irrigation Department officer Poornima.

The flooding is not limited to Kinnara village; similar conditions have been observed in coastal regions like Chandia, Chittakula, Amadalli, as well as parts of Kumta and Ankola taluks. While the coastal population is enduring the heat without rain or wind, the sudden inflow from the Kali River has startled the residents. After six years, the effects of this natural sea process have resulted in farmers’ crops being submerged in water along the coastal villages.