Samiti urges ban on plastic flags
Mangaluru:Ahead of Independence Day, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has renewed its call to the government to enforce a ban on plastic national flags and form an “Action Committee” to safeguard the honour of the tricolour.
In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, the organisation warned that plastic flags, often distributed during national holidays, are later found discarded in drains or on roads—causing disrespect to the national symbol. The group cited a 2011 Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 103/2011) it had filed in the Bombay High Court, which led to directives urging the prevention of such dishonour.
The memorandum was handed over by Samiti members and supporters, including representatives from Hindu Mahasabha, Rakshana Vedike, and local legal professionals. The Samiti said it has been conducting awareness campaigns for 21 years