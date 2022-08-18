Savarkar’s poster issue continues to cause ripples

Udupi: The BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna on Thursday filed a complaint to Udupi CMC commissioner Uday Shetty to erect the bust of VD Savarkar at the same location, one day after decorating the cutout of Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi. After a PFI member from Udupi filed a police complaint demanding the removal of the cutout, Yashpal promised on Wednesday that he would see to it that a bust of Savarkar was placed at the circle.

Quick with his reply to BJP complaint PFI member Mohammed Zuraiz had filed the police complaint objecting to the erection of a cutout of Savarkar at Brahmagiri circle in Ajjarakad ward of Udupi city on August 15. After the issue led to a standoff between two opposite groups, police stepped up security at the area though no untoward incident had taken place.

Meanwhile, Udupi CMC commissioner Uday Shetty said that CMC has no such proposal to install any bust in the city at present. Expressing his ire against the cutout of Savarkar at Brahmagiri, Udupi district PFI president- Fayaz Ahmed said that PFI will launch a protest if the cutout is not removed. ''It is a shame that police are protecting the cutout which is put with the intention of creating 'trouble' in the society'' he said.

Meanwhile the Congress leaders led by Udupi block congress committee president Ramesh Kanchan submitted a memorandum to Udupi SP Akshay M Hakay to withdraw the police protection to district congress office provided on Wednesday after BJP workers tried to lay a siege to district congress office in Brahmagiri.