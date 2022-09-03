Schools shift to online mode due to floods, potholes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A few schools have switched back to the online mode they used during the pandemic as a result of the rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru and escalating issues with waterlogging, terrible roads, and traffic gridlocks.

"Parents find it difficult to bring their children to school because of their worries about flooding and other dangers. I have complained to the local authorities, but no one is willing to take our side. We have to pick up and drop off our children and live in constant fear," said a parent.

However, several schools have already made the switch to online learning, citing bad weather. Whitefield's Inventure Academy, one of the city's worst-hit neighbourhoods, declared that it has resorted to online instruction for the week.

"As the monsoon continues to wreak havoc on the city's burdened and weakened infrastructure, we went back to online school this week. Internet & electricity shortages, treacherous, potholed roads and the ensuing traffic snarls are keeping our teachers and students home, but not without learning," the school posted on social media.

Due to the poor weather in and around North Bengaluru, as well as flooding and inadequate infrastructure, other private schools have also shifted to online learning. In fact, the administration had decided to close the schools on August 30 because of the recent flooding.

Before the pandemic, the idea of holding classes online was unheard of, but now schools frequently choose this option when there is bad weather or other medical issues besides Covid. Due to a kid hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak, some schools last month switched to an online mode.

Some private schools decided to keep their online programmes going when offline classes started because of poor transportation and low student participation. Although there aren't many schools that have switched to online learning, other schools have in the past because of bad weather alternated between offline and online learning.