Schools To Get Relief As Karnataka Shorten The Syllabus For SSLC Students

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared that the board will shorten the syllabus for SSLC students in the schools. The department is considering shortening it by 20% because Class 10 students are falling behind incomplete the syllabus, which is vital for their upcoming board exams.

Vishal R, the Commissioner of Public Instruction, has indeed met with the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), the Department of Public Instruction's academic branch. According to Vishal, the administration is working to reduce the syllabus for Class 10 to 80%. The final curriculum has been finalized and will be available soon. He mentioned that it is possible to cut two or four chapters.

Throughout the pandemic, students in Class 10 were spared from taking board exams, including students in other classes. In terms of its learning outcomes, the exam is seen as a quantifier. Although schools have already completed a portion of the curriculum until November, a top DSERT official stated that the remaining curriculum, which will be completed from December to April, will be updated. The syllabus was reduced by 30% the previous year.

As per the official, schools will be open on Saturday and Sunday to finish the curriculum. Teachers and school associations, on the other hand, addressed the department with requests for truncation due to time constraints. Students and teachers will be relieved that the syllabus has been reduced. A Class 10 government school student informed TNIE that they couldn't understand online lectures the previous year and needed offline classes to resolve their questions. Online revision lessons for Class 9 were also offered, and offline sessions began with the Class 10 syllabus.

Manjunath H K, President of the Karnataka State High School Teachers' Association, acknowledged that it was difficult for youngsters to absorb all of the lessons because they had been out of school for almost a year. According to Lokesh Talikatte, state unit president of the Recognised Unaided Private Schools' Association (RUPSA), this was necessary to help pupils who had previously been unable to access online classes. RUPSA, high school teachers, and progressive intellectuals demanded that exams are postponed or the syllabus be reduced.